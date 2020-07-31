Greene County, Christian County add 30-plus new cases Thursday as Missouri sees largest daily jump

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services reported a daily record of 2,084 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

On Thursday, Greene County and Christian County both reported at least 30 new cases.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department confirmed 32 new cases Thursday. Greene County has confirmed 1,160 cases, including 495 active cases and 686 recoveries.

The Christian County Health Department confirmed 37 new cases Thursday. Christian County has confirmed 260 cases, including 107 active cases.

