Advertisement

Joplin nursing home reports 73 cases, 21 deaths from COVID-19

(MGN)
(MGN)((MGN))
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) - A coronavirus outbreak at a southwestern Missouri nursing home has led to 21 deaths so far as confirmed cases increase across the state.

The outbreak at Joplin's Spring River Christian Village sickened 73 residents, 42 of whom have recovered, The Joplin Globe reported Friday.

The chief operating officer for Christian Horizons, which runs the home, told the newspaper that 54 staffers also tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, and that 45 of them have since recovered.

“During the past weeks, we’ve been able to bring this outbreak under control,” Ray Dickison said.

Statewide at least 50,323 people have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began, according to health department data updated Friday. That's an increase of 1,489 cases from Thursday. The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

In the past week, about 9.7% of those tested for the COVID-19 virus were confirmed to have it.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases per day has also been increasing. In the past week, the state has added 1,582 newly confirmed cases per day on average, according to an Associated Press analysis of Johns Hopkins University’s COVID-19 tracking project.

Rolling average weekly data is important because it should help mitigate day-to-day spikes in cases caused by delays in reporting or processing information from labs.

The state has reported 1,243 deaths so far.

State health department Director Randall Williams has said the increase in reported cases is primarily driven by spread among young adults.

Schools across the state are facing pushback over how they plan to cope with the virus when classes start back up in late August.

Kristi Fulnecky, an attorney and candidate for Springfield mayor, on Friday announced a lawsuit against the city’s public school district for not offering in-person classes five days a week.

Springfield Public School’s current plan, supported by Republican Gov. Mike Parson, offers families the option to sign up for full-time online learning or two days of classroom time each week coupled with three days of online learning.

“If the majority of school districts in Missouri can offer five day in-person options, then I believe that the largest school district in Missouri can too,” Fulnecky said in a news release.

An attorney for the school district, Ransom Ellis III, said it is “offering as much choice to students and parents as possible” and will reevaluate in-person classes midway in the semester.

“The legal action announced today does not provide practical solutions to address the unique and significant challenges faced by the school district and the community,” Ellis said. “It is an unfortunate distraction, without legal merit, during a difficult time for everyone.”

Copyright 2020 AP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Road trip? Quarantines mess with Americans’ travel plans

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By DAVID SHARP Associated Press
The web of state and local quarantines is growing more tangled by the day: New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have ordered visitors from a whopping 34 states to quarantine for 14 days.

Coronavirus

Fauci confident virus vaccine will get to Americans in 2021

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

National

Georgia camp with COVID-19 outbreak didn’t require masks

Updated: 1 hours ago
A Georgia overnight camp hit by a coronavirus outbreak took many precautions, but didn’t make campers wear masks or have proper ventilation in buildings, according to a government report released Friday.

National

Pandemic continues to ravage US

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Cases of the coronavirus continue to wreak havoc across the U.S.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci discusses hydroxychloroquine at House hearing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Dr. Anthony Fauci discussed hydroxychloroquine at a House hearing Friday.

News

Gov. Hutchinson asks Arkansas Activities Association to submit a plan for fall contact sports

Updated: 2 hours ago
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is asking the Arkansas Activities Association to submit a plan to the Arkansas Department of Health for several contact sports this fall.

Coronavirus

Fauci: US virus response compared to Europe, Asia

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Dr. Anthony Fauci compared the initial coronavirus responses between Asia, Europe and the U.S.

Coronavirus

Virus rocks MLB: Cards-Brewers off; 2 St. Louis positives

Updated: 4 hours ago
The coronavirus forced another change in Major League Baseball’s schedule, bringing the league’s total to eight teams affected in the first nine days of the season.

Coronavirus

Transition from work-at-home novice to pro

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sean Pyles
As work and home life meld, it’s difficult to maintain boundaries, stay productive and take care of your mental health amid the pandemic.

Coronavirus

Rent’s due, again: Monthly anxieties deepen as aid falls off

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By RUSS BYNUM Associated Press
Many left jobless by the crisis are already behind on payments. And the arrival of August brings new anxieties.