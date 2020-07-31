Man charged after Osage Beach vehicle pursuit ends near Shady Gators

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - A Missouri man faces criminal charges after leading law enforcement on a vehicle pursuit Thursday around Osage Beach.

Terry Dickens, 50, from Sibley, Missouri, was taken to the Camden County Jail following the pursuit.

Authorities responded to Highway 42 after reports of a possibly stolen vehicle. Officers tried to stop the driver, who then headed east on Osage Beach Parkway toward Lake Ozark.

The driver turned on to Highway 242 and continued to Horseshoe Bend Parkway toward the Lodge of the Four Seasons. Police made three attempts to deploy stop sticks, which the driver was able to avoid. The driver traveled to the end of Horseshoe Bend Parkway, looped around the Officers and continued back toward Lake Ozark.

The pursuit ended near Shady Gators. Officers used stop stick to slow the driver and deflate the front and rear passenger side tires.

Police say Dickens jumped into a lake after stopping and tried to escape officers. While in the water, police were able to talk to Dickens and convince him to swim back to shore, where he was taken into custody.

Dickens faces two counts of tampering with motor vehicle in the first degree; resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing – creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person; and driving while Revoked/Suspended – 2nd or 3rd Offense. No bond has been set.

The Osage Beach Police Department was assisted by Lake Ozark Police Department, Camden County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lake Ozark Fire Protection District.

