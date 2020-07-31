MSHP: Investigation complete on fatal officer-involved shooting in Sedalia

SEDALIA, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has completed its investigation on a fatal officer-involved shooting in Pettis County last month.

Officials from MSHP Troop A say they’ve delivered their findings to the Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for review.

Hannah Fizer, 25, was shot and killed during a traffic stop last June near U.S. Route 50 in Sedalia.

According to a preliminary investigation, the deputy indicated Fizer refused to identify herself, stated she was armed and verbally threatened to shoot the deputy.

Investigators who searched her car did not find a weapon, according to patrol spokesman Bill Lowe. Days following the shooting, he said no new information was available to explain why the situation escalated into a shooting. No one else was injured during the confrontation.

A protest is planned for Saturday at the Pettis County Courthouse in response to Fizer’s death.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.