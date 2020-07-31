Nixa residents prepare for citywide garage sale weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Nixa’s annual garage sale, finally kicks off, this weekend starting Saturday, August 1. Although the pandemic delayed it for a few months. Organizers were determined not to cancel the event.

Nixa Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, Chris Russell said continuing with the annual garage sale was a way to carry on the tradition and have some much-needed fun. Despite its traditional spring date being shifted to the first weekend in August, amid the covid19 pandemic people are still eager for the event. It’s a way to get rid of some things in the house, get outdoors, and get some good deals.

The citywide event is the one-time garage sale permits are FREE. Russell said the chamber is fired up about the impact and possibilities it brings to the community.

“I am excited that some local people who may need a little extra cash for back to school, this could be a great opportunity for them to have a safe, socially distant event at their home,” explained Russell. “If we could get a few extra people coming into Nixa and maybe visit a restaurant or two, and throw in a bit of business into our small business, that would be fantastic.”

There are dozens of houses participating in the annual citywide garage sale this year. Although there are not as many compared to previous years, Russell said the community is still looking forward to the event.

Nixa resident Brooke Brittonone usually shops at the annual sale. However, this year she had to get rid of a few things and decided to set up shop. Although there is more traffic in her garage, she’s not too anxious about contracting the virus. Between her and her three young children, they take the proper precautions to protect their families. However, Britton said she wants other people to remember to have fun at the garage sale while also staying safe.

“Bring your own hand sanitizer to have it in your car, and also, if you feel like you’re worried about it and feel like you won’t be socially distant enough, definitely bring your mask out with you,” said Britton.

It’s not too late to register your garage sale through the Nixa Chamber of Commerce. If you wish to still have your address on the citywide garage sale list, Russell said you can email info@nixachamber.com with your address by noon Friday the 31st.

Remember to social distance and wear face coverings when applicable.

