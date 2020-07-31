Advertisement

Nixa residents prepare for citywide garage sale weekend

(WABI)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Nixa’s annual garage sale, finally kicks off, this weekend starting Saturday, August 1. Although the pandemic delayed it for a few months. Organizers were determined not to cancel the event.

Nixa Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, Chris Russell said continuing with the annual garage sale was a way to carry on the tradition and have some much-needed fun. Despite its traditional spring date being shifted to the first weekend in August, amid the covid19 pandemic people are still eager for the event. It’s a way to get rid of some things in the house, get outdoors, and get some good deals.

The citywide event is the one-time garage sale permits are FREE. Russell said the chamber is fired up about the impact and possibilities it brings to the community.

“I am excited that some local people who may need a little extra cash for back to school, this could be a great opportunity for them to have a safe, socially distant event at their home,” explained Russell. “If we could get a few extra people coming into Nixa and maybe visit a restaurant or two, and throw in a bit of business into our small business, that would be fantastic.”

There are dozens of houses participating in the annual citywide garage sale this year. Although there are not as many compared to previous years, Russell said the community is still looking forward to the event.

Nixa resident Brooke Brittonone usually shops at the annual sale. However, this year she had to get rid of a few things and decided to set up shop. Although there is more traffic in her garage, she’s not too anxious about contracting the virus. Between her and her three young children, they take the proper precautions to protect their families. However, Britton said she wants other people to remember to have fun at the garage sale while also staying safe.

“Bring your own hand sanitizer to have it in your car, and also, if you feel like you’re worried about it and feel like you won’t be socially distant enough, definitely bring your mask out with you,” said Britton.

It’s not too late to register your garage sale through the Nixa Chamber of Commerce. If you wish to still have your address on the citywide garage sale list, Russell said you can email info@nixachamber.com with your address by noon Friday the 31st.

Remember to social distance and wear face coverings when applicable.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

News

Beat stress during the pandemic with nutrition

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Paul Adler
On this Fit Life, KY3′s Paul Adler visits with personal trainer Pamela Hernandez to find some ways you can beat back the stress of the pandemic through nutrition.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms today...and a lot of them

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Showers and storms will be scattered in nature today.

News

Flooding is a problem in Lowry City, St. Clair County Friday morning

Updated: 3 hours ago
Watch for low water crossings in parts of St. Clair County.

Latest News

News

Community engagement for Grant Avenue Parkway Project starts this August

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lexi Spivak
The Grant Avenue Parkway project is expected to be complete by September of 2026.

News

Arkansas families can save money on back-to-school supplies this weekend

Updated: 5 hours ago
You can save money on back-to-school supplies in Arkansas this weekend

News

West Plains R-7 School District releases back-to-school plan

Updated: 12 hours ago
West Plains Schools release plan for classes this fall

Sports

Players, coaches kneel before NBA’s re-opening night

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The NBA had a strong, powerful re-opening night message.

News

PICTURES: Beach Boys play the opening night of the Ozark Empire Fair

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Mike Love and the Beach Boys played the opening night of the Ozark Empire Fair. The legendary band played their hits in front of a socially-distanced, masked crowd. Check out the images from the night.

Local

Ozark Empire Fair officials inspect, sanitize rides during pandemic

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Christine Morton
On this first day of the fair, a lot of people are thrilled to be able to do something, that the fair wasn't canceled like so many other things.