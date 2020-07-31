Advertisement

Ozark Empire Fair officials inspect, sanitize rides during pandemic

Ferris wheel at the fair
Ferris wheel at the fair (KOTA)
By Christine Morton
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Whether its the Tilt-a-Whirl or a roller coaster, everyone has their favorite ride at the Ozark Empire Fair.

“I am excited to ride the Ferris wheel with my mom,” said Wayne Charles.

Just like Charles, visitors traveled from all around the Ozarks with masks in hand, ready to take on the rides, but with safety in mind.

“I don’t want to get that corona,” said CJ Elander.

The fair has about 25 different rides for all ages. This year, officials are inspecting the rides about an hour before the fair opens. Hand sanitizer is available at every entrance and exit of a ride

“We have state inspectors that come out here and have been out here. We have about four guys that are state inspectors that have been out here since day one. While we are setting up, they are inspecting the rides, so that’s a good level of safety,” said Gary Zaitshik, General Manager of Wade Shows

In addition to being checked for mechanical issues, the rides receive a deep clean at least every two hours

“First, we wash the ride entirely. Then we are going to get the fogger out which is also going to kill bacteria, we fog the seats, the lap bars all points where people are touching things, we fog it all,” said Zaitshik.

This year, rides have also been spread out more on the midway, leaving more room in between each one.

“The reason behind that is to create more social distancing space,” said Zaitshik.

All ride operators will also be wearing masks and getting temperature checks before coming to work

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Players, coaches kneel before NBA’s re-opening night

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The NBA had a strong, powerful re-opening night message.

News

PICTURES: Beach Boys play the opening night of the Ozark Empire Fair

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Mike Love and the Beach Boys played the opening night of the Ozark Empire Fair. The legendary band played their hits in front of a socially-distanced, masked crowd. Check out the images from the night.

Local

Greene County, Christian County add 30-plus new cases Thursday as Missouri sees largest daily jump

Updated: 1 hour ago
Greene County and Christian County both reported at least 30 new cases Thursday as the state reported a daily record in COVID-19 case.

News

Clean out your dryers: Lint responsible for 3,000 house fires in the U.S. every year

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Leah Hill
Dryers are safe as long as you perform proper maintenance. By not clearing out the lint, the dryer becomes a fire hazard.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms, some with heavy rain tonight

Updated: 2 hours ago
Showers and storms will be scattered in nature today.

News

On Your Side: Cleaning schools during the COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ashley Reynolds
Deep clean is the new norm along with high tech gadgets.

News

Sunrise Beach gets new Public Works truck thanks to ‘Volkswagen Trust'

Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunrise Beach gets new Public Works truck thanks to ‘Volkswagen Trust’

News

Eight arrested from protest in Jefferson City

Updated: 2 hours ago
KY3 News at Six.

News

On Your Side: Cleaning schools during pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
Ashley Reynolds reports.

News

Ozark Opportunities provides extra help in Ark. during pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
Many people across the Ozarks are still struggling to make ends meet because of the pandemic. But one organization in north Arkansas is available to help them out in a few different ways.