Silver Dollar City named top amusement park in 10Best/USAToday Readers’ Choice Awards

Silver Dollar City.
Silver Dollar City.(KY3)
By Joey Schneider
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Silver Dollar City takes the crown as the top amusement park in the 10Best/USAToday Readers’ Choice Awards.

Silver Dollar City earned three amusement-related awards from USA Today readers: Best Amusement Park ( No. 1), Best Roller Coaster (Outlaw Run, No. 10) and Best Restaurant (Buckshot Annie’s, No. 5).

These awards highlight the world-class offerings at Silver Dollar City,” said Brad Thomas, President of Silver Dollar City Attractions. “Our guests come from all over America’s heartland. The Silver Dollar City team strives hard every day to ensure these families can escape the concerns and worries of today to enjoy our crafts, our rides, our food, our shows and festivals. We appreciate these guests for believing in us and supporting us for over 60 years, and certainly for voting for us in this poll.”

The honors come during a pandemic-altered season. To comply with social distancing guidelines, the park has limited daily capacity and required reservations. Employees and visitors require a touchless temperature scan to enter, while all guests and employees are required to wear face masks.

Silver Dollar City also opened Mystic River Falls this season. The new ride claims to be “The Tallest Drop on a Water Raft Ride in the Western Hemisphere.” The water adventure includes winding, roaring rapids set in an authentic Ozarks mountainous river theme, culminating with a waterfall drop that sends riders down more than four stories of splashing and rafting.

“The roaring river experience, the adventure of the lift, the moments spent in the elevated channel and then the climax of the final drop combine to make this a unique experience only found at Silver Dollar City,” said Thomas. “Mystic River Falls is a family thrill ride, and joins our strong roster of award-winning family fun rides – from our famed coasters Outlaw Run and Time Traveler to a “City” filled with legendary adventures for the entire family.”

Silver Dollar City celebrates its 60th anniversary in 2020.

