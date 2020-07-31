Springfield attorney files lawsuit against Springfield Public Schools over reopening plan

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Springfield attorney Kristi Fulnecky filed a lawsuit Friday against the Springfield Public School District over its reopening plan for the fall semester.

She filed the lawsuit on behalf of clients Kristina Borishkevich, Erica Sweeney and Stoney McCleery.

The lawsuit petitions the court for temporary injective relief against the reopening plan. It asks for families to have the right to allow kids to attend in-person classes for five days a week. Springfield’s plan allows kids to only attend classes two days a week with three days as virtual learning. The lawsuit focusses on kids with disabilities.

“The Springfield Public Schools re-entry plan is incredibly harmful to many students, but especially to students with unique disabilities and circumstances,” said Fulnecky. Many of these students are unable to participate in online learning and will regress. SPS has not provided equal access to education for these students.”

We are working to get comment from the district.

