West Plains R-7 School District releases back-to-school plan

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - Parents must choose between in-person or online classes for the upcoming school year.

As for masks, teachers must wear them inside and only 5th grade and up will be required to wear masks when they can’t socially distance.

Students will either attend classes five days a week or must make a one semester commitment to online learning.

Raymond Brucker's fifth grade son, Isaac, looks forward to heading back.

“For our region, that’s definitely what I think is right,” Brucker told KY3.

“I was surprised that they weren’t going to a partial in-class, partial virtual like SPS is doing in Springfield. My second reaction was disappointment,” Sarah Wittenauer added.

Sarah Wittenauer wants her third grade son to learn virtually, to protect other family members.

“I was going to be comfortable with two days,” Wittenauer explained.

She only wants the virtual option if her son's teachers are involved.

The district says online plans will be finalized once it sees how many families choose online learning.

“We don’t know how they’re going to handle the online option yet, Wittenauer said. Whether it’s going to be like the summer school was, with the teachers here facilitating it, or if they’re going to do an online program like Acellus, which I do not like.”

Both parents feel the district is taking many of the right precautions.

“Isaac and I have discussed it. He wants to wear a mask to go to school, not because he like’s masks but because he likes school, the other students and likes to learn,” Brucker stated.

“My son will wear a mask. He wears a mask. I actually got a hat with a visor on it too,” Wittenauer told KY3.

Other plans include having assigned seating in classrooms and at lunch.

Students can bring lunch from home, while all school provided meals will be prepackaged.

Anyone entering a school building will have their temperature checked.

More janitorial staff might be hired to clean schools overnight.

Registration is Monday, August 3rd through Friday, August 7th.

Once that’s complete, the district will release more information about online learning.

