Advertisement

West Plains R-7 School District releases back-to-school plan

Registration for the upcoming year begins Monday
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - Parents must choose between in-person or online classes for the upcoming school year.

As for masks, teachers must wear them inside and only 5th grade and up will be required to wear masks when they can’t socially distance.

Students will either attend classes five days a week or must make a one semester commitment to online learning.

Raymond Brucker's fifth grade son, Isaac, looks forward to heading back.

“For our region, that’s definitely what I think is right,” Brucker told KY3.

“I was surprised that they weren’t going to a partial in-class, partial virtual like SPS is doing in Springfield. My second reaction was disappointment,” Sarah Wittenauer added.

Sarah Wittenauer wants her third grade son to learn virtually, to protect other family members.

“I was going to be comfortable with two days,” Wittenauer explained.

She only wants the virtual option if her son's teachers are involved.

The district says online plans will be finalized once it sees how many families choose online learning.

“We don’t know how they’re going to handle the online option yet, Wittenauer said. Whether it’s going to be like the summer school was, with the teachers here facilitating it, or if they’re going to do an online program like Acellus, which I do not like.”

Both parents feel the district is taking many of the right precautions.

“Isaac and I have discussed it. He wants to wear a mask to go to school, not because he like’s masks but because he likes school, the other students and likes to learn,” Brucker stated.

“My son will wear a mask. He wears a mask. I actually got a hat with a visor on it too,” Wittenauer told KY3.

Other plans include having assigned seating in classrooms and at lunch.

Students can bring lunch from home, while all school provided meals will be prepackaged.

Anyone entering a school building will have their temperature checked.

More janitorial staff might be hired to clean schools overnight.

Registration is Monday, August 3rd through Friday, August 7th.

Once that’s complete, the district will release more information about online learning.

Click here to view the district's entire plan

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Players, coaches kneel before NBA’s re-opening night

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The NBA had a strong, powerful re-opening night message.

News

PICTURES: Beach Boys play the opening night of the Ozark Empire Fair

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Mike Love and the Beach Boys played the opening night of the Ozark Empire Fair. The legendary band played their hits in front of a socially-distanced, masked crowd. Check out the images from the night.

Local

Ozark Empire Fair officials inspect, sanitize rides during pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Christine Morton
On this first day of the fair, a lot of people are thrilled to be able to do something, that the fair wasn't canceled like so many other things.

Local

Greene County, Christian County add 30-plus new cases Thursday as Missouri sees largest daily jump

Updated: 4 hours ago
Greene County and Christian County both reported at least 30 new cases Thursday as the state reported a daily record in COVID-19 case.

Latest News

News

Clean out your dryers: Lint responsible for 3,000 house fires in the U.S. every year

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Leah Hill
Dryers are safe as long as you perform proper maintenance. By not clearing out the lint, the dryer becomes a fire hazard.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms, some with heavy rain tonight

Updated: 5 hours ago
Showers and storms will be scattered in nature today.

News

On Your Side: Cleaning schools during the COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ashley Reynolds
Deep clean is the new norm along with high tech gadgets.

News

Sunrise Beach gets new Public Works truck thanks to ‘Volkswagen Trust'

Updated: 5 hours ago
Sunrise Beach gets new Public Works truck thanks to ‘Volkswagen Trust’

News

Eight arrested from protest in Jefferson City

Updated: 5 hours ago
KY3 News at Six.

News

On Your Side: Cleaning schools during pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
Ashley Reynolds reports.