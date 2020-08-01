Incredible rain leads to some flooding in St. Clair County area

OSCEOLA, Mo. (KY3) - Things are much quieter now in Saint Clair County after incredible rainfall overnight. An estimated 8-9 inches of rain fell in about five hours.

That amount of rain in such a short period of time did cause some flooding issues. It was so much rain the National Weather Service characterized it as a once in a 500-year occurrence.

Rain, although much lighter, continued for much of the day. Earlier on, though, it inundated some roads and highway 13 was closed for a time. Fields were also water logged with the overflow of rainfall. Despite the very heavy rainfall, only one road in this region will need some repairs after Friday’s flash flooding.

“So much rain got in there and got underneath the culvert and everything, it washed it out,” said MoDOT Area Engineer Dave Taylor. “So that really is actually closed and won’t be able to get in there until next week sometime to get the culvert replaced, but as of right now, from what they told me, that route F is the only one that is closed and there’s barricades up on it.”

Saint Clair County Sheriff Scott Keeler added that the area is very fortunate that there were no major incidents due to the heavy rain.

