Laclede Co. Health Dept. announces four new COVID-19 cases, one associated with a school

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Laclede County Health Department announced four new COVID-19 cases Saturday. One of the cases associated with a school in the county, according to the health department.

Health leaders say the case was a student or an employee, but did not specify which school this involved. The patient was symptomatic and a close contact to a positive case.

The health department has completed contact tracing, advising all close contacts to quarantine and get tested.

Health leaders did not report any other public exposure among the four new cases.

As of Saturday, Laclede County has reported 176 cases, including 18 active cases and 157 recoveries.

