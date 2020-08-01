Advertisement

Laclede Co. Health Dept. announces four new COVID-19 cases, one associated with a school

(MGN)
(MGN)((MGN))
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Laclede County Health Department announced four new COVID-19 cases Saturday. One of the cases associated with a school in the county, according to the health department.

Health leaders say the case was a student or an employee, but did not specify which school this involved. The patient was symptomatic and a close contact to a positive case.

The health department has completed contact tracing, advising all close contacts to quarantine and get tested.

Health leaders did not report any other public exposure among the four new cases.

As of Saturday, Laclede County has reported 176 cases, including 18 active cases and 157 recoveries.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Ind. student tests positive for COVID-19 on first day of school

Updated: 2 hours ago
The district’s superintendent, Dr. Harold Olin, says their plan was immediately put in place.

National

Ind. student tests positive on first day of school

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
A junior high student tested positive for COVID-19 on the first day of school.

Coronavirus

Negotiators report progress in COVID-19 aid talks

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ANTHONY TAYLOR and LISA MASCARO
The White House and its GOP allies appear to be retreating from their opposition to a $600-per-week supplemental unemployment benefit that has propped up both the economy and family budgets but expired Friday.

National

Storm could hinder US virus response; Mexico No. 3 in deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By JOHN LEICESTER, ROD McGUIRK and ARNO PEDRAM Associated Press
Hurricane Isaias’ imminent arrival forced the closure of some outdoor testing sites even as Florida reached a new daily high in deaths.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Joplin nursing home reports 73 cases, 21 deaths from COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
A coronavirus outbreak at a southwestern Missouri nursing home has led to 21 deaths so far as confirmed cases increase across the state.

Coronavirus

Road trip? Quarantines mess with Americans’ travel plans

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:04 PM CDT
|
By DAVID SHARP Associated Press
The web of state and local quarantines is growing more tangled by the day: New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have ordered visitors from a whopping 34 states to quarantine for 14 days.

Coronavirus

Fauci confident virus vaccine will get to Americans in 2021

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 3:31 PM CDT
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

National

Georgia camp with COVID-19 outbreak didn’t require masks

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 3:11 PM CDT
A Georgia overnight camp hit by a coronavirus outbreak took many precautions, but didn’t make campers wear masks or have proper ventilation in buildings, according to a government report released Friday.

National

Pandemic continues to ravage US

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 3:03 PM CDT
|
Cases of the coronavirus continue to wreak havoc across the U.S.

Coronavirus

Fauci discusses hydroxychloroquine at House hearing

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 2:42 PM CDT
|
Dr. Anthony Fauci discussed hydroxychloroquine at a House hearing Friday.