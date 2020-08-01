Large police presence in Marshfield as officers respond to possible standoff

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several police officers from the Marshfield Police Department have surrounded an apartment near downtown Marshfield in response to a possible standoff.

Officers have responded to a neighborhood near the Marshfield Town Square. A portion of North Street, between St. Charles Street and Price Drive, is blocked.

Several neighbors are standing outside the apartment. Some tell KY3 that officers have been at the scene since 10 a.m.

This is a developing story. Details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

