Advertisement

Missouri extends maximum food stamp benefits to August amid pandemic

By Michael Van Schoik
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Social Services (DSS) extended maximum food stamp benefits through the month of August, after receiving approval from The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Food and Nutrition Service (FNS).

This extension means that households on food stamps will automatically get the maximum Food Stamp/Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (P-SNAP) benefit loaded onto their Electronic Benefit Transfer card.

The maximum is based on the household size.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of households on food stamps rose by nearly 50%. Right now, nearly 373,000 Missouri households rely on food stamps, which helps to feed more than 777,000 Missourians.

“It just adds an extra layer of security, especially with upcoming schools years potentially starting, you know starting,” DSS Deputy Director of the Family Support Division Melissa Wolf said.

Throughout the instability during the pandemic, the additional help has provided families with some stability.

“It helps a lot,” said Traci Palmer, who uses food stamps. ”I get a $140 or something, but with pandemic going on I get $199 and that helps me out tremendously where I make sure I’ve got enough to eat throughout the month.”

Palmer said it would have been much more difficult if the benefits had not been extended.

“I would have had to rely on a lot of the church food banks, or the county food banks for extra stuff,” she said.

But Palmer said there are some people who may need the help more than her.

“Yeah it helps out tremendously because there’s even people out there that gets a lot less than I get, that that would help out,” she said.

Palmer said she hopes the benefits will get extended as long as the pandemic continues. Right now, DSS says extensions will come on a month to month basis.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Missouri extends maximum food stamp benefits to August amid pandemic

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Michael Van Schoik reports.

Local

Change laws that shield police, Missouri prosecutor says

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said legislators need to take a hard look at laws that offer protection against prosecution for police officers that regular citizens aren’t afforded.

Local

Springfield police, parents discuss safety advice for children at the Ozark Empire Fair

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Christine Morton
Springfield Police have a substation that a squad of officers are assigned to be at during the entire time of the fair.

Local

Superintendent of Republic School District tests positive for COVID-19; Saturday’s graduation ceremony canceled

Updated: 1 hours ago
Matt Pearce, the superintendent of the Republic School District, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the school district.

Latest News

News

Incredible rain leads to some flooding in St. Clair County area

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Robert Hahn
Things are much quieter now in Saint Clair county after incredible rainfall overnight. An estimated 8 to 9 inches of rain fell in about 5 hours.

News

Anonymous donor pays off past due water bills in Harrison, Ark.

Updated: 3 hours ago
It's Christmas in July for more than 200 people in Harrison, Ark. An anonymous donor paid off their delinquent water bills, so their water wouldn't get shut off.

News

Republic’s ’Steam-O-Rama’ interrupted for the first time in 59 years as fall festivals cancel over pandemic concerns

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joe Hickman
With COVID-19 numbers still high and predictions of increasing spread in the coming months, more fall festivals are deciding to cancel. The latest? The popular Ozarks Steam Engine Show in Republic that was to be held in mid-September. It's an increasing trend that's probably going to be adding more cancelled events as the fall months arrive.

Local

PHOTOS: KY3′s Steve Grant surprised with honorary doctorate from Evangel University

Updated: 3 hours ago
You can now call him Dr. Grant! KY3′s very own Steve Grant was surprised Friday afternoon with an honorary doctorate from Evangel University.

Steve Grant receives honorary doctorate from Evangel

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Fall festival cancellations around the Ozarks

Updated: 4 hours ago
Joe Hickman reports.