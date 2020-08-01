Monster Truck show set for Saturday at KY3 Grandstand

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The KY3 Grand Stand at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds is the place where just about anything and everything happens, from concerts to bullfighting.

The O’Reilly Auto Parts Outlaw Nationals Monster Truck Show makes way to the KY3 Grandstand on Saturday.

Event coordinator, John Darnell said it is the first show they have been able to do since the pandemic. He said they are excited to bring a great show to the Ozarks this year, and encourages those who attend to be safe and take necessary precautions.

While thousands of people can sit in the stands, seating has been reduced this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Families will be allowed to sit together, however there will be space between attendees to allow social distance.

The KY3 Grandstand will feature several shows in the upcoming days. The Ozark Empire Fair lineup includes:

August 1: The O’Reilly Auto Parts Outlaw Nationals Monster Truck Show, August 1.

August 2: Zach Williams with Josh Baldwin, August 2.

August 4: Koe Wetzel with Alec Davis, August, 4.

August 6: O’Reilly Auto Parts Night of Destruction - Demolition Derby and Figure 8 Racing Featuring a Combine Derby, August 6.

August 7: Hardee’s Extreme Freestyle Bullfighting, August 7.

August 8: Pulling for the Kids Ozark Thunder Outlaw Truck & Tractor Pull with the S&H New Holland Pit Party

