One killed, another hurt in Carthage as police investigate homicide; suspect at large

CARTHAGE, Mo. (KY3) - A homicide investigation is underway in Carthage.

The Carthage Police Department says one person was killed Saturday morning at the Quality Inn in Carthage, located at 2701 S. Hazel Avenue. Another is in stable condition, but being treated for gunshot wounds at a hospital.

Police have identified Lane J. Stephens, 29, of Carthage, as the suspect. He was last seen in the 1900 block of S. Garrison Avenue, where one victim claims he stole her vehicle at knife point.

The stolen vehicle is a White 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe with Missouri license plate of 2KBH01, according to police.

Carthage police say the suspect is to be considered armed and dangerous. Officers have released surveillance photos of the suspect and the stolen vehicle.

If you have any information, contact the Carthage Police Department.

