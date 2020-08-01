Advertisement

One killed, another hurt in Carthage as police investigate homicide; suspect at large

Carthage Police seek a suspect from a homicide investigation that opened Saturday, August 1.
Carthage Police seek a suspect from a homicide investigation that opened Saturday, August 1.(Carthage Police Department)
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, Mo. (KY3) - A homicide investigation is underway in Carthage.

The Carthage Police Department says one person was killed Saturday morning at the Quality Inn in Carthage, located at 2701 S. Hazel Avenue. Another is in stable condition, but being treated for gunshot wounds at a hospital.

Police have identified Lane J. Stephens, 29, of Carthage, as the suspect. He was last seen in the 1900 block of S. Garrison Avenue, where one victim claims he stole her vehicle at knife point.

The stolen vehicle is a White 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe with Missouri license plate of 2KBH01, according to police.

Carthage police say the suspect is to be considered armed and dangerous. Officers have released surveillance photos of the suspect and the stolen vehicle.

If you have any information, contact the Carthage Police Department.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms return on Sunday

Updated: 22 minutes ago
It will be a quiet and mild night tonight with showers and storms possible Sunday

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 935 new COVID-19 cases, Arkansas cases staying steady

Updated: 1 hour ago
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

Local

Woman killed, two others hurt in shooting at Warrensburg house party

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police say an 18-year-old woman died and two other people were injured when a man pulled a gun and starting shooting at a large house party early Saturday in Warrensburg.

Local

Large police presence in Marshfield as officers respond to possible standoff

Updated: 2 hours ago
Several police officers from the Marshfield Police Department have surrounded an apartment near downtown Marshfield in response to a possible standoff.

Latest News

News

Monster Truck show set for Saturday at KY3 Grandstand

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Raquel Harrington
2020 Ozark Empire Fair prepares for performances and events at the KY3 .

National

Foreign threats loom ahead of US presidential election

Updated: 3 hours ago
Foreign entities are also aggressively spreading disinformation intended to sow voter confusion heading into the fall.

Local

‘Be Bear Aware,’ MDC says Missouri’s bear population is increasing, more are on the move

Updated: 4 hours ago
According to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), bear numbers in Missouri have increased significantly over the last 50 years and Missouri is now home to between 540 – 840 black bears.

Local

More days with hot and humid conditions are increasing mosquitoes

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Leah Hill
A study by the National Institute of Health found mosquito days are increasing across the United States. This increase is caused by more favorable weather conditions.

Sports

REPORTS: More Cardinals test positive for COVID-19, Saturday’s game postponed

Updated: 5 hours ago
For the second straight day, a game scheduled between the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers has been postponed amid positive tests within the Cardinals organization.

News

Missouri extends maximum food stamp benefits to August amid pandemic

Updated: 17 hours ago
Michael Van Schoik reports.