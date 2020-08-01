Advertisement

PHOTOS: KY3′s Steve Grant surprised with honorary doctorate from Evangel University

Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You can now call him Dr. Grant!

KY3′s very own Steve Grant was surprised Friday afternoon with an honorary doctorate from Evangel University. He is the first to receive this special tribute from the university.

A graduate from the Evangel Class of 1976, Steve began his career at KY3 just after his 20th birthday in 1974 while still attending college.

The doctorate was bestowed by Evangel President Carol Taylor. She says the Evangel Board of Trustees approved a policy for the awarding of doctorates on a highly selective basis.

“Today it is my honor to present Evangel University’s first honorary doctorate to alumnus Steve Grant. It is a personal honor for me given that Steve and I were classmates, and he was one of the first to welcome me back to Springfield seven years ago,” Taylor said during a presentation. “It is my distinct privilege to present this, our university’s highest honor, to you Steve Grant.”

“To the faculty, friends, past and present here, who have kept Evangel vital, thank you. This is just beyond words. Thank you,” said Steve.

Among his professional awards, his most cherished honors are being named “Distinguished Alumnus of Evangel University” in 2010, and receiving an honorary doctorate from the College of the Ozarks in 2012.

In 2016, Steve was inducted into the Emmy Silver Circle by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, Mid-America Chapter for his contributions to broadcasting.

Steve has also received numerous awards from the Missouri Broadcasters Association, the Associated Press and the Kansas City Press Club over the years.

