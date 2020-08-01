REPORTS: More Cardinals test positive for COVID-19, Saturday’s game postponed

MILWAUKEE (KY3/AP) - For the second straight day, a game scheduled between the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers has been postponed amid positive tests within the Cardinals organization.

One additional player and three staff members with the St. Louis Cardinals have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the results and postponement had not been announced by Major League Baseball or the Cardinals.

Two Cardinals players were flagged for positive tests Friday, forcing the series opener in Milwaukee to be called off. The teams had hoped to resume play Saturday and make up Friday’s game as part of a doubleheader Sunday.

