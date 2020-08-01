Advertisement

REPORTS: More Cardinals test positive for COVID-19, Saturday’s game postponed

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon hands the ball over to manager Mike Shildt, left, after being pulled in the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon hands the ball over to manager Mike Shildt, left, after being pulled in the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)(Jim Mone | AP)
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (KY3/AP) - For the second straight day, a game scheduled between the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers has been postponed amid positive tests within the Cardinals organization.

One additional player and three staff members with the St. Louis Cardinals have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the results and postponement had not been announced by Major League Baseball or the Cardinals.

Two Cardinals players were flagged for positive tests Friday, forcing the series opener in Milwaukee to be called off. The teams had hoped to resume play Saturday and make up Friday’s game as part of a doubleheader Sunday.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Commissioner Manfred, Tony Clark talk as baseball struggles with coronavirus

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Cardinals and Brewers still hoped to play Saturday night, and to make up Friday's game with a pair of seven-inning games Sunday under a newly approved MLB plan for doubleheaders.

Sports

Cardinals contact tracer finds ‘tricky balance’ in new role

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By JAKE SEINER AP Sports Writer
Dozens of team employees across Major League Baseball have been entrusted to carry out the critical task of contact tracing

Sports

Players, coaches kneel before NBA’s re-opening night

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 8:47 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The NBA had a strong, powerful re-opening night message.

Sports

SEC announces 10-game conference schedule; kickoff on September 26

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 3:38 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
AP source: Southeastern Conference will limit football season only to conference games because of pandemic.

Latest News

Local

Twins beat Cardinals 3-0 in Rich Hill’s smooth debut

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 10:36 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Cardinals, after winning their first two games against Pittsburgh, have scored four runs on 15 hits over a three-game losing streak.

News

Tigers rally from early deficit, beat Royals

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 9:58 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Danny Duffy allowed only three hits in five innings for the Royals.

News

Missouri State athletics reports 31 positive tests for COVID-19 among its 400 athletes

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:06 PM CDT
Missouri State University's athletic department has announced that since they started testing in May, they've so far seen 31 positive tests for COVID-19 among the approximately 400 athletes in their various sports....and that's before other students arrive on campus for the fall semester that the local health department believes will probably bring more cases on campus.

Sports

Kansas City Chiefs RB Damien Williams opts out

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:39 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The 28-year-old Williams had 290 yards and six touchdowns in three postseason games — two TDs in the Super Bowl — for the Chiefs.

News

Donaldson goes deep as Twins top Cards 6-3 in home opener

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 10:24 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Cardinals starter Carlos Martínez (0-1) was pulled after 3 2/3 innings, when the homer by Donaldson ended his night.

News

Cardinals RHP Mikolas out for season with forearm surgery

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 9:34 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Miles Mikolas will have season-ending surgery to repair a tendon in his strained right forearm, creating an opening in the rotation.