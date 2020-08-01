SILVER ALERT: Hardy (Ark.) police search for missing man, locate his vehicle in Edgar Springs

HARDY, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a man missing from Hardy, Arkansas.

According to a Silver Alert, the Hardy Police Department is looking for Timothy Ray Harris, 62.

Police say Harris has been missing since July 29. He was last seen in the 1100 block of River Road in Hardy, wearing a blue button-up shirt and red shorts.

The Hardy Police Chief tells KY3 his vehicle was located Saturday in Edgar Springs, Missouri, but Harris is still missing.

Harris is a described as five feet, eight inches tall and 250 pounds with brown hair, with blue eyes and a fair complexion.

If you have information on Harris’ whereabouts, call Hardy police at 870-994-2211 or their local law enforcement agency.

