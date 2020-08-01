Advertisement

Superintendent of Republic School District tests positive for COVID-19; Saturday’s graduation ceremony canceled

Republic, Mo Schools
Republic, Mo Schools(KYTV)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The Republic School District announced Friday that its superintendent has tested positive for COVID-19.

In response, the district has canceled a graduation ceremony that had been rescheduled for Saturday, Aug. 1.

First-year superintendent Dr. Matt Pearce learned Friday he had tested positive for COVID-19,. He is recovering at home with mild symptoms, according to an announcement from the district.

Several district and building administrators have been asked to quarantine for the next 14 days. Other high school administrators are planning to quarantine as a precaution. 

Several of the administrators now in quarantine had attended a graduation practice Friday morning at Republic High School. These administrators, along with all graduates and employees in attendance, were masked.

The district was planning a seated graduation ceremony for Saturday, August 1. After guidance from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, the district decided to cancel graduation for precautionary reasons.

No students who attended the practice graduation will need to quarantine. However, the district will seek input from the class of 2020 to see if the event should be rescheduled or fully canceled.

“This is a very unfortunate announcement for us to have to make. We are disappointed for our graduates, but are also thankful we were able to celebrate with them at the Drive Through Graduation event back in May,” said the district per the announcement.  

Dr. Pearce left a video message explaining his diagnosis and the district’s decision to cancel the ceremony.

