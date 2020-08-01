Advertisement

Woman killed, two others hurt in shooting at Warrensburg house party

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) - An 18-year-old woman died and two other people were injured when a man pulled a gun and starting shooting at a large house party early Saturday in Warrensburg, police said.

Police who were called to the home about 3 a.m. Saturday found Maliyah S. Lakey, of Warrensburg, dead in an alley. A 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old female also were shot. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The early investigation indicates an argument broke out during the party and a man began shooting. Police were still searching for the suspect

No other details were released.

