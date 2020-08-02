AFFORDABLE FAMILY FUN: Springfield Art Museum offers free project bags to community

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Art Museum is offering some fun to families in the community. It’s looking to help kids flex their creative muscles through free project art bags.

The project bags started because, like many, summer art camps were canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Museum Educator, Kate Baird, said despite everything going on, they wanted to still give that moment of discovery and inspiration to children.

Artists and various collections you can find in the museum was the idea behind each project bag series. They all include a biography on the artists, materials, and instructions on how to complete your own masterpiece.

Baird said the bags have been a success and can be for all ages. It’s been an on-going project with the Springfield Art Museum and the sixth project bag will be out Tuesday, August 4. The bags are free and you can fill out a form to reserve one online. “We’ll email you when your bag is ready,” explained Baird. “You can pick it up anytime the Museum is open. If you are physically at the Museum you can definitely get a bag to take with you.”

The pickup table is in the lobby Tuesday-Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m. When picking up, you’re asked to practice social distancing. You will be required to wear a face mask to enter the Museum.

For more information on the Springfield Art Museum Safety measures and precautions, click here.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.