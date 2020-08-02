Advertisement

AFFORDABLE FAMILY FUN: Springfield Art Museum offers free project bags to community

Art Museum offers FREE take home project bags to the community.
Art Museum offers FREE take home project bags to the community.(KY3)
By Raquel Harrington
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Art Museum is offering some fun to families in the community. It’s looking to help kids flex their creative muscles through free project art bags.

The project bags started because, like many, summer art camps were canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Museum Educator, Kate Baird, said despite everything going on, they wanted to still give that moment of discovery and inspiration to children.

Artists and various collections you can find in the museum was the idea behind each project bag series. They all include a biography on the artists, materials, and instructions on how to complete your own masterpiece.

Baird said the bags have been a success and can be for all ages. It’s been an on-going project with the Springfield Art Museum and the sixth project bag will be out Tuesday, August 4. The bags are free and you can fill out a form to reserve one online. “We’ll email you when your bag is ready,” explained Baird. “You can pick it up anytime the Museum is open. If you are physically at the Museum you can definitely get a bag to take with you.”

The pickup table is in the lobby Tuesday-Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m. When picking up, you’re asked to practice social distancing. You will be required to wear a face mask to enter the Museum.

For more information on the Springfield Art Museum Safety measures and precautions, click here.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Missouri schools wrestle with decision on returning to class

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Some school districts have decided to start the school year with online-only learning as coronavirus cases are surging.

Sports

St. Louis Blues: What to expect as Round-Robin games begin Sunday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joey Schneider
The St. Louis Blues will play in a round-robin tournament with the Colorado Avalanche, Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars to determine seeding in the NHL playoffs.

News

SEC contenders must navigate 10 games versus league foes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Southeastern Conference has long touted itself as the nation's toughest football league from top to bottom.

News

Parents, students react to Republic High School’s graduation being canceled

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
On Friday night the Republic school district announced that it would have to cancel Saturday’s graduation ceremony after the district superintendent tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

News

City of Houston, Mo. opens new $1.2 million pool

Updated: 13 hours ago
City of Houston, Mo. opens its $1.2 million pool

News

‘Back the Blue’ event raises money for Springfield, Branson area law enforcement

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Abbey Taylor
The Widow Sons Masonic Motorcycle Rider Association is helping out the men and women in blue through food, music and a good time.

News

Black History Summer Academy hosts Community Day at The History Museum on the square

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
The Black History Summer Academy’s community day was held earlier today at The History Museum on the square in downtown Springfield.

Local

Democrats to choose challenger to Eric Schmitt in Missouri AG race Tuesday

Updated: 14 hours ago
A former assistant state attorney general and a former federal prosecutor are vying in Tuesday’s Democratic primary for a chance to take on GOP incumbent Attorney General Eric Schmitt in the general election.

Local

Man arrested after apparent standoff in Marshfield

Updated: 14 hours ago
A man was arrested following an apparent standoff Saturday afternoon in Marshfield.

Sports

UPDATE: Cardinals-Brewers series postponed, next series adjusted after more positive COVID-19 tests Saturday

Updated: 15 hours ago
A weekend road series between the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers has been postponed after multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the Cardinals organization for the second straight day.