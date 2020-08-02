‘Back the Blue’ event raises money for Springfield, Branson area law enforcement

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Widow Sons Masonic Motorcycle Rider Association wants to give back. That’s why they hosted a ‘Back the Blue’ event to raise money for Springfield and Branson law enforcement.

”For policemen and what they do. For putting their lives on the line every day to protect and maintain order in society,” said Springfield Chapter President of the Widow Sons Masonic Motorcycle Rider Association, Tony Thomason.

Springfield’s chapter president, Tony Thomason said holding a fundraiser event in their honor is the least they can do.

”We are holding a pig roast, selling sandwiches, raffles and taking donations,” said Thomason.

All of the proceeds will benefit law enforcement in Springfield and Branson.

”Split between the SPOA officer’s relief fund for Springfield officers, the union here and the same group of benefit the blue Branson,” said Thomason.

Springfield Police officer Curt Ringgold said the money donated to the relief fund can help out officers like Mark Priebe, who was hurt on the job, and the family of fallen officer Christopher Walsh.

”Remembering Officer Walsh and the incident that happened to Officer Priebe and being able to support that and support us. The community coming together raising funds for that so we can help those officers and their families. It’s truly meaningful to us. We see a lot of the bad side of the society because what we do but to see the community come together is a pretty neat deal,” said Curt Ringgold with the Springfield Police Department.

Thomason said the fundraiser raised $1,900.

