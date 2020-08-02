City of Houston, Mo. opens new $1.2 million pool

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - Long awaited relief from the summer heat and the pandemic is here for people in Houston. Kids say they’ve been waiting for this day for months.

Eager kids lined up to jump in the new $1.2 million pool Saturday morning.

“Everybody can have fun and do what they want in the pool,” 6--year-old Jackson Sponsler told KY3.

“The pool is amazing. I really like it here,” Avery Harrington said.

“It’s really good. It’s better than last year because they added a climbing wall and a basketball hoop,” Ostin Harrington added.

Grants and a voter approved sales tax increase helped pay for the 225,000 gallon pool.

It opens in the midst of a pandemic but kids say the chance to get outside with friends is what they care about.

“We’ve been cooped-up in the house for a while so it’s fun to get out here and swim,” Hunter Harrington explained.

“I’ve been counting off the days till this opened,” Ostin Harrington exclaimed.

“We’re really going to encourage people not to group up and we’re really going to encourage them to enjoy the pool for what it is, City Administrator Scott Avery told KY3. It’s an opportunity for the kids to get out of the house and get their lives going again and that’s important to us as a city.”

The pool will be open noon to 5 pm, four days a week, closing on Tuesday.

Then will open for the weekends once school begins later this month.

“This year, the entire season, it’s going to be free. So no one is paying today and no one is paying the rest of the year,” Avery stated.

The city expects to close the pool in late September.

The city will soon begin construction on a new community building at the pool.

It will have bathrooms, a concession stand, changing and community rooms, storage room, office space for lifeguards and be the home of the city’s parks and recreation department.

The community building comes at a separate cost, which the city is bidding out at this time.

