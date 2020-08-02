Advertisement

Democrats to choose challenger to Eric Schmitt in Missouri AG race Tuesday

Missouri Treasurer Eric Schmitt speaks to reporters after being announced as the next attorney general at a press conference Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2018, at the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri. Gov. Mike Parson said he is appointing Schmitt to take over for Attorney General Josh Hawley, who won the election Nov. 6 to the U.S. Senate. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - A former assistant state attorney general  and a former federal prosecutor are vying in Tuesday’s Democratic primary for a chance to take on GOP incumbent Attorney General Eric Schmitt in the general election.

The Democratic candidates are 32-year-old Elad Gross and 36-year-old Rich Finneran.

Gross served under former Attorney General Chris Koster and led an effort to determine who bankrolled former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens’ nonprofit group.

Finneran was an assistant U.S. attorney for the Eastern District in Missouri for seven years. He says he got into the race in part because he believes Schmitt has politicized the attorney general’s office.

