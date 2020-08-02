Advertisement

Documents: Navy reluctant to reinstate Greitens until Pence intervened

FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens speaks in Palmyra, Mo. Attorneys defending Greitens against an invasion-of-privacy charge are raising doubts about the testimony of a woman with whom he had an affair. In a court filing dated Sunday, April 8, 2018, his attorneys say the woman testified she never saw Greitens with a camera or phone on the day he is accused of taking a partially nude photo of her while she was blindfolded and bound. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Newly released documents indicate Navy officials were reluctant to reinstate former Navy SEAL and Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens in 2019 until Vice President Mike Pence’s office intervened.

Greitens resigned as governor in 2018 amid a number of scandals, including campaign misconduct allegations and accusations that he took a compromising photo of a woman without her consent during a 2015 extramarital affair.

Navy officials expressed reservations about Greitens rejoining the military in emails obtained by the Kansas City Star. But the objections to Greitens’ service were dismissed after the vice president’s office weighed in.

Pence’s office declined to comment on the report Sunday.

