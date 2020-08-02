Advertisement

Homes evacuated as Southern California wildfire grows

The Apple Fire burns in Banning, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.
The Apple Fire burns in Banning, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANNING, Calif. (AP) — Thousands of people were under evacuation orders Sunday after a wildfire in mountains east of Los Angeles exploded in size as crews battled the flames in triple-digit heat.

The blaze straddling Riverside and San Bernardino counties has consumed more than 23 square miles of dry brush and timber. There’s zero containment.

One home and two outbuildings have been destroyed. No injuries are reported.

A huge smoke plume was visible for miles around and contributed to poor air quality.

The National Weather Service says “dangerously hot conditions” are expected to continue. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Portland police declare unlawful assembly during protest

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By SARA CLINE Associated Press/Report for America
The Portland Police Bureau declared an unlawful assembly Saturday night when people gathered outside a police precinct in Oregon’s largest city and threw bottles toward officers, police said.

Local

Massive train derailment in Montgomery County, Mo.; no injuries reported

Updated: 57 minutes ago
No one was hurt after a train derailed Sunday morning in Montgomery County, Missouri.

National

Pac-12 football players urge opt-out amid COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By RALPH D. RUSSO
The Pac-12 on Friday released a revised football schedule for the upcoming season, which because of the pandemic is not guaranteed to be played.

Coronavirus

India reports 55,000 virus cases, Florida faces storm

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ASHOK SHARMA and JOE McDONALD
India reported nearly 55,000 new coronavirus cases on Sunday and Japan recorded more than 1,500 for a second day while Florida braced for a tropical storm that threatened to hamper anti-disease efforts.

Latest News

National

SpaceX guiding NASA astronauts to 1st splashdown in 45 years

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MARCIA DUNN
The first astronauts to ride a SpaceX capsule into orbit headed toward a retro-style splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday afternoon to close out a two-month test flight.

National

Marines halt search for 8 missing troops, all presumed dead

Updated: 1 hours ago
Eight troops aboard a landing craft that sank off the Southern California coast during a training exercise are presumed dead, the Marine Corps announced Sunday.

Local

Missouri schools wrestle with decision on returning to class

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Some school districts have decided to start the school year with online-only learning as coronavirus cases are surging.

News

AFFORDABLE FAMILY FUN: Springfield Art Museum offers free project bags to community

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Raquel Harrington
Springfield Art Museum free take-home project art bags are continuing in August.

Sports

St. Louis Blues: What to expect as Round-Robin games begin Sunday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joey Schneider
The St. Louis Blues will play in a round-robin tournament with the Colorado Avalanche, Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars to determine seeding in the NHL playoffs.

News

SEC contenders must navigate 10 games versus league foes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Southeastern Conference has long touted itself as the nation's toughest football league from top to bottom.