Long-term narcotics investigation in Shannon County leads to arrest warrants, 34 people linked to illegal activity

Shannon County Sheriff's Office.
Shannon County Sheriff's Office.(KY3)
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHANNON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Shannon County Sheriff’s Office released new details Sunday of a long-term narcotics investigation.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation spanned 20 months, revealing that at least 34 people were linked to illegal drug-related activities. The sheriff’s office says arrest warrants have been filed “to pursue prosecution of all suspects involved.”

The full-scale investigation began in 2018 after authorities learned of a series if illegal activities.

On July 16, the South Central Drug Task Force submitted their final reports, records and requests regarding the investigation to the Shannon County Prosecuting Attorney.

The task force has worked with the Shannon County Sheriff’s Office on numerous narcotics cases since 2017.

“We cannot express how greatly we appreciate their loyalty and efforts covering the expanse of 10 counties, in conquering the Narcotics investigation,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement Sunday.

