Massive train derailment in Montgomery County, Mo.; no injuries reported

Massive train derailment in Montgomery County, Missouri.
Massive train derailment in Montgomery County, Missouri.(Montgomery County MO Sheriff's Office)
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - No one was hurt after a train derailed Sunday morning in Montgomery County, Missouri.

The massive train derailment happened around 7:25 a.m. near Highway WW in New Florence, according to the Montgomery Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators assessed the scene and determined no one was hurt and no hazardous materials were involved. It’s unclear what may have caused the derailment.

The derailment will caused some traffic adjustments for the area. A stretch of Highway WW remains closed.

“If you live on the East side of the tracks in New Florence, you only choices leaving New Florence is by way of Sunbeam Road or Hudson Road to Ellis Road which will bring you out to the Service Road,” the sheriff’s office says.

We will update if more information becomes available.

