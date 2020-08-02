Advertisement

Missouri schools wrestle with decision on returning to class

Missouri Governor Parson visits Springfield Area School Districts
Missouri Governor Parson visits Springfield Area School Districts(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - With coronavirus cases surging, several St. Louis-area school districts have decided to start the school year with online-only learning, while the state’s largest school district is limiting the number of days each student will attend in-person.

Springfield Public Schools plan to reopen with each student attending classes for two days, and learning virtually otherwise. Republican Gov. Mike Parson was in Springfield Wednesday and said he supported the plan.

Parson said after meeting with local educators that he understood the frustration of many parents who want their kids back in the classroom full-time.

“But when you look at a Springfield school district, I would look at how big that is, and ask, ‘How do you do that?’ and, ‘How do you do that safely?’” Parson said.

A growing list of St. Louis-area districts will start the year with virtual instruction only. The Clayton, Parkway, Pattonville and Webster Groves districts were among those to announce their plans Wednesday.

St. Louis County has no authority to mandate what schools do, but County Executive Sam Page on Thursday officially recommended that all schools in the county start with virtual classes.

Nearly 20 districts across the region have already announced plans for an all-virtual start to the school year. The first day of school in most districts is Aug. 24, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

St. Louis health officials said in a letter to school leaders that “it is unlikely that the spread of the virus will be sufficiently controlled in order for nearly 300,000 children and 25,000 teachers, in addition to thousands of other staff members, to attend school full time without the risk of significant outbreaks.”

Missouri is among many states that have seen a big rise in new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Missouri recorded 2,084 new cases Thursday, topping the one-day record set a day earlier of 1,927 cases.

The state has seen new one-day records 11 times this month, and the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases over the past two weeks has risen from about 644 cases per day on July 15 to an average of 1,443 new cases per day on July 29.

All told, Missouri has reported 51,258 confirmed cases and 1,253 deaths since the pandemic began. The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Despite the rising numbers, Missouri “is in a different place” than it was early in the pandemic thanks to better testing and a better understanding of the illness, a spokeswoman for the state health department said.

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services spokeswoman Lisa Cox said in an email that health officials now know more about how the virus behaves and are better prepared to deal with it.

Testing has also improved greatly, Cox said. Whereas only a few thousand Missourians were tested each week early in the pandemic, more than 90,000 people are now being tested weekly, she said.

Cox cited a big increase in the number of younger people coming down with the virus, raising concern that many have “let their guard down on using preventive measures such as social distancing, wearing face masks and using good hand-washing,” Cox said.

Copyright 2020 AP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

AFFORDABLE FAMILY FUN: Springfield Art Museum offers free project bags to community

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Raquel Harrington
Springfield Art Museum free take-home project art bags are continuing in August.

Sports

St. Louis Blues: What to expect as Round-Robin games begin Sunday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joey Schneider
The St. Louis Blues will play in a round-robin tournament with the Colorado Avalanche, Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars to determine seeding in the NHL playoffs.

News

SEC contenders must navigate 10 games versus league foes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Southeastern Conference has long touted itself as the nation's toughest football league from top to bottom.

News

Parents, students react to Republic High School’s graduation being canceled

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
On Friday night the Republic school district announced that it would have to cancel Saturday’s graduation ceremony after the district superintendent tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

News

City of Houston, Mo. opens new $1.2 million pool

Updated: 13 hours ago
City of Houston, Mo. opens its $1.2 million pool

News

‘Back the Blue’ event raises money for Springfield, Branson area law enforcement

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Abbey Taylor
The Widow Sons Masonic Motorcycle Rider Association is helping out the men and women in blue through food, music and a good time.

News

Black History Summer Academy hosts Community Day at The History Museum on the square

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
The Black History Summer Academy’s community day was held earlier today at The History Museum on the square in downtown Springfield.

Local

Democrats to choose challenger to Eric Schmitt in Missouri AG race Tuesday

Updated: 14 hours ago
A former assistant state attorney general and a former federal prosecutor are vying in Tuesday’s Democratic primary for a chance to take on GOP incumbent Attorney General Eric Schmitt in the general election.

Local

Man arrested after apparent standoff in Marshfield

Updated: 14 hours ago
A man was arrested following an apparent standoff Saturday afternoon in Marshfield.

Sports

UPDATE: Cardinals-Brewers series postponed, next series adjusted after more positive COVID-19 tests Saturday

Updated: 15 hours ago
A weekend road series between the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers has been postponed after multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the Cardinals organization for the second straight day.