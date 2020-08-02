Advertisement

REPORTS: Cardinals learn of more positive COVID-19 tests Sunday

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon hands the ball over to manager Mike Shildt, left, after being pulled in the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Published: Aug. 2, 2020
MILWAUKEE (KY3) - For the third straight day, the St. Louis Cardinals have learned of new positive COVID-19 tests within the organization, according to reports.

It’s unclear how many new positive tests resulted from the latest round of testing Saturday.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan and MLB Network’s Jon Heyman both report new tests within the organization. Both report concerns within the organization over the recent tests.

Two Cardinals players were flagged for positive tests Friday, which forced a series opener in Milwaukee to be called off. Four more tests, which included one player and three staff members, were announced Saturday.

The teams had hoped to resume play Saturday and make up Friday’s game as part of a doubleheader Sunday. All three games scheduled over the weekend were postponed.

The Cardinals made adjustments to an upcoming series against the Detroit Tigers, but the team has announced whether there would be any adjustments to that series yet. On Saturday, the Cardinals announced they would play four games in Detroit from August 4-August 6, including a Wednesday doubleheader. In that case, the Cardinals and Tigers would serve as the home club for two games each at Comerica Park.

We will update as new information becomes available.

