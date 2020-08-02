Rogersville family spots rare white squirrel in their backyard

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A Rogersville family spotted a rare phenomenon in their own backyard Saturday morning.

A white squirrel spent the morning dashing around a tree and relaxing in a small gardening area outside of the family’s home.

Louise Hillhouse captured footage on camera, which shows the white squirrel interacting with another squirrel and chewing on an acorn. She says the squirrel has made a few visits in recent months, but Saturday was the first time she captured it on camera.

Experts say there are a few genetic aberrations that may cause white coats for squirrels.

The main one is albinism, a congenital condition caused by an absence of melanin. An albino squirrel specifically has red eyes.

Others are classified under the “white morph” mutation. It’s a naturally occurring trait of eastern grey squirrels, but still genetically rare.

It’s possible the white squirrel in Rogersville may have migrated from Marionville, Missouri, around 40 minutes away. Marionville has been recognized as one the most-populated areas for white squirrels around the United States

