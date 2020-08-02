Advertisement

Suspect in Carthage shooting death arrested, police identify victim

Carthage Police seek a suspect from a homicide investigation that opened Saturday, August 1.
Carthage Police seek a suspect from a homicide investigation that opened Saturday, August 1.(Carthage Police Department)
CARTHAGE, Mo. (KY3) - A man accused in a shooting death Saturday morning in Carthage has been arrested.

The Lamar Police Department arrested Lane J. Stephens, 29, of Carthage. He is the suspect accused of shooting two people, one fatally, Saturday morning at the Quality Inn at 2701 S. Hazel Avenue in Carthage.

Police have identified Don Pierce, 43, of Carthage, as the victim fatally shot.

Another 25-year-old woman was shot, but she has been treated and released from a local hospital, according to the Carthage Police Department.

Police say, before he was arrested, Stephens last seen in the 1900 block of S. Garrison Avenue, where one victim claims he stole her vehicle at knife point.

The stolen vehicle, a White 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe, was located north of Carthage and abandoned.

Stephens is being held at the Barton County Jail. His charges are pending.

