Advertisement

Trial begins Monday for man charged in murder of transgender teen in Texas County

(KY3)
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A trial is set to start Monday for Andrew Vrba, a man facing murder charges after the death of a transgender teen in Texas County three years ago.

Vrba, now 21, is one of four suspects charged in the death of 17-year-old Joseph Steinfeld, who came out as transgender and went by the name Ally Steinfeld before the death. Three others have pleaded guilty and are in prison for their roles in Steinfeld’s death.

Steinfeld had been missing for weeks when her burned remains were found in September 2017 in the town of Cabool, a rural area about 70 miles east of Springfield. Investigators say her eyes were gouged out and that she was stabbed several times, including in the genitals.

Court documents allege Vrba told authorities he stabbed Steinfeld in a home in Cabool, then moved the body and burned it with help from others. Authorities in Texas County have insisted the crime was not motivated by Steinfeld’s gender identity.

Vrba’s charges include first-degree murder, armed criminal action and abandonment of a corpse.

In April 2018, county prosecutors announced plans to seek the death penalty against Vrba, requesting help from the state attorney general’s office.

One month later, the head of Missouri’s public defender system said Vrba should be spared from facing the death sentence if he’s convicted because there isn’t enough money to adequately defend him.

Three others have pleaded guilty and were previously sentenced for the death.

Briana Calderas, who had been in a relationship with Steinfeld prior to the death, was sentenced to eight years in prison. She pleaded guilty to abandonment of a corpse, concealing a felony and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution. 

Isis Schauer was sentenced to 20 years in prison, though intends to appeal her conviction. She pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse for the death.

James Grigsby was sentenced to four years in prison. He pleaded guilty to abandonment of a corpse.

ORIGINAL COVERAGE

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Suspect in Carthage shooting death arrested, police identify victim

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Lane Stephens is accused of shooting two people, one fatally, Saturday morning at the Quality Inn at 2701 S. Hazel Avenue in Carthage. He was arrested by officers in Lamar, Missouri.

Local

Massive train derailment in Montgomery County, Mo.; no injuries reported

Updated: 2 hours ago
No one was hurt after a train derailed Sunday morning in Montgomery County, Missouri.

Local

Missouri schools wrestle with decision on returning to class

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Some school districts have decided to start the school year with online-only learning as coronavirus cases are surging.

News

AFFORDABLE FAMILY FUN: Springfield Art Museum offers free project bags to community

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Raquel Harrington
Springfield Art Museum free take-home project art bags are continuing in August.

Latest News

Sports

St. Louis Blues: What to expect as Round-Robin games begin Sunday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Joey Schneider
The St. Louis Blues will play in a round-robin tournament with the Colorado Avalanche, Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars to determine seeding in the NHL playoffs.

News

SEC contenders must navigate 10 games versus league foes

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Southeastern Conference has long touted itself as the nation's toughest football league from top to bottom.

News

Parents, students react to Republic High School’s graduation being canceled

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
On Friday night the Republic school district announced that it would have to cancel Saturday’s graduation ceremony after the district superintendent tested positive for COVID-19.

News

City of Houston, Mo. opens new $1.2 million pool

Updated: 16 hours ago
City of Houston, Mo. opens its $1.2 million pool

News

‘Back the Blue’ event raises money for Springfield, Branson area law enforcement

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Abbey Taylor
The Widow Sons Masonic Motorcycle Rider Association is helping out the men and women in blue through food, music and a good time.

News

Black History Summer Academy hosts Community Day at The History Museum on the square

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
The Black History Summer Academy’s community day was held earlier today at The History Museum on the square in downtown Springfield.