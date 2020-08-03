Advertisement

Arkansas reports increase in COVID-19 cases; governor announces new testing goal for August

The governor briefed the state at his daily COVID-19 news conference in Little Rock Monday.
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) -

Arkansas’ Governor Asa Hutchinson hopes testing for the coronavirus in his state is better in August than in July.

Governor Hutchinson announced a goal of 200,000 tests for the month of August. Of those 200,000 tests, he wants at least 10,000 to be antigen-based.

State health leaders reported an additional 787 cases of COVID-19, an increase from the positive tests over the weekend. The state reports 44,597 total cases since the pandemic. The state added an additional 11 deaths Monday. Washington and Benton Counties in the northwest part of the state remain leaders for counties with the most positive daily cases.

