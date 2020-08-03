Authorities investigate puppies found dead along road in central Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KY3) -

People in central Arkansas say they’re disturbed after dogs were found on Friday scattered along Highway 10 in Little Rock. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office believes 8 dogs were drowned then dumped between Ferndale Cutoff and Alotian Drive. According to the incident report, the responding deputy believes the dogs were around four-months-old.

