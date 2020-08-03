Bakersfield (Mo.) School District confirms student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Bakersfield (Mo.) School District confirmed one of its student-athletes tested positive for the coronavirus.

The athlete participated in a basketball tournament in Couch, Mo.

The district says it is working closely with the Ozark County Health Department for contact tracing. The Ozark County Health Department does not recommend quarantine at this time. If any student exhibits symptoms such as cough, fever, headache, loss of taste or smell, the CDC recommends testing. The risk to other participants and spectators is minimal.

