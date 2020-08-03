Advertisement

Bakersfield (Mo.) School District confirms student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19

FILE - In this June 25, 2020, file photo, a physician assistant prepares to collect a nasal swab sample from a patient for COVID-19 testing at Xpress Urgent Care in Tustin, Calif. The personal protective gear that was in dangerously short supply during the initial weeks of the coronavirus crisis in the U.S. is running out again as the virus resumes its rapid spread and the number of hospitalized patients climbs. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BAKERSFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Bakersfield (Mo.) School District confirmed one of its student-athletes tested positive for the coronavirus.

The athlete participated in a basketball tournament in Couch, Mo.

The district says it is working closely with the Ozark County Health Department for contact tracing. The Ozark County Health Department does not recommend quarantine at this time. If any student exhibits symptoms such as cough, fever, headache, loss of taste or smell, the CDC recommends testing. The risk to other participants and spectators is minimal.

