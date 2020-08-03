Bystander stops the attempted robbery of a woman in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police arrested a man after they say he tried to take a woman’s purse. Police say another man saw it happening.

The bystander approached the suspect with a gun in the 1100 block of West Walnut Sunday afternoon. He then told the robber to give the woman her purse back. Police say the robbery suspect jumped into a car, then fired shots. The other man returned fire, no one was hit.

Police arrested the robbery suspect about one o’clock Monday morning. It’s not known if he’s connected to two similar robberies and the hold up of a convenience store last Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Police say the man who pulled the gun on the robber cooperated with investigators and will not face charges.

