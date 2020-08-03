Camden County health leaders report 2 additional COVID-19 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Camden County Health Department reports two additional deaths from COVID-19.

Health leaders report six deaths since the pandemic began. Total cases in the county jumped to 308. The county reports six hospitalizations from 67 active cases.

Health leaders say if you decide to wear a mask, please wear it properly so that it covers your nose and mouth.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.