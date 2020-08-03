Camden County investigators uncover stolen catalytic converters from several counties; arrest 1

Camden County investigators say an arrest led deputies to stolen catalytic converters from several counties.

Raymond L. Whetstone, 37, of Sunrise Beach faces a felony stealing charge. A judge set his bond at $25,000.

Deputies responded to the Sunrise Beach area after a report of a woman passed out in a vehicle. Deputies found the stolen catalytic converters inside the car and arrested Whetstone. The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators say the catalytic convertors thefts span multiple counties and police jurisdictions. Detectives are currently collaborating with other jurisdictions to solve other thefts.

