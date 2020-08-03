Crews break ground on Commercial Street improvements in mid-August

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several alleyways and parking lots along Historic Commercial Street are getting a face-lift.

The Dr. Tickle Alleyway, located between Campbell Avenue and Boonville Avenue, and the C-Street Market Alleyway, between Robberson Avenue and Jefferson Avenue, as well as the public parking lot located at Blaine Street and Jefferson Avenue, were previously selected by Commercial Street residents and business owners for improvements using C-Street Tax Increment Financing (TIF) funds.

The goal of the Commercial Street Parking Lot and Pedestrian Alleyway Improvement Project is to enhance the alleys that connect to the parking lots behind the businesses on the main stretch of C Street.

Engineer Derrick Estelle says this more than half a million dollar project will only help the historic district leave it’s footprint on the community.

”Those alleyways are a little bit uninviting for pedestrians, so the purpose behind this project is to actually make it a little bit more of an inviting environment for those utilizing the public parking at the rear of the building and being able to make their way to Commercial Street comfortably,” said Estelle. “To summarize the project, I would say that it’s a project focused on placemaking.”

The work is planned to start in mid-August and expected to be completed by mid-October.

