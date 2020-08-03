Advertisement

Crews break ground on Commercial Street improvements in mid-August

The project is expected to be completed by mid-October.
Commercial Street alleyway improvements are expected to be complete by mid-October.
Commercial Street alleyway improvements are expected to be complete by mid-October.(City of Springfield)
By Lexi Spivak
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several alleyways and parking lots along Historic Commercial Street are getting a face-lift.

The Dr. Tickle Alleyway, located between Campbell Avenue and Boonville Avenue, and the C-Street Market Alleyway, between Robberson Avenue and Jefferson Avenue, as well as the public parking lot located at Blaine Street and Jefferson Avenue, were previously selected by Commercial Street residents and business owners for improvements using C-Street Tax Increment Financing (TIF) funds.

The goal of the Commercial Street Parking Lot and Pedestrian Alleyway Improvement Project is to enhance the alleys that connect to the parking lots behind the businesses on the main stretch of C Street.

Engineer Derrick Estelle says this more than half a million dollar project will only help the historic district leave it’s footprint on the community.

”Those alleyways are a little bit uninviting for pedestrians, so the purpose behind this project is to actually make it a little bit more of an inviting environment for those utilizing the public parking at the rear of the building and being able to make their way to Commercial Street comfortably,” said Estelle. “To summarize the project, I would say that it’s a project focused on placemaking.”

The work is planned to start in mid-August and expected to be completed by mid-October.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Trial begins Monday for man charged in murder of transgender teen in Texas County

Updated: 8 minutes ago
A trial is set to start Monday for Andrew Vrba, a man facing murder charges after the death of a transgender teen in Texas County three years ago.

News

As US milk sales rise amid pandemic, “Got milk?” ads return

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The dairy industry has a familiar question for you: "Got milk?"

News

New Commercial Street Improvements

Updated: 48 minutes ago
KY3's Ozarks Today.

News

Republic High School football player hurt in Sea-Doo accident

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Republic High School football player was injured in Sea-Doo accident Sunday on Table Rock Lake.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Amazing August weather

Updated: 2 hours ago
Showers and storms will decrease in coverage late this evening. Tonight expect partly to mostly cloudy skies across the region.

News

Republic senior football player injured in Sea-Doo accident Sunday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lexi Spivak
The Facebook Post says O'Hara "is expected to be okay but is having surgery."

News

Bystander stops the attempted robbery of a woman in Springfield

Updated: 4 hours ago
Police arrest a man after they say he attempted to a rob a woman of her purse

News

Parents show mixed feelings over Springfield Public Schools reopening plan

Updated: 9 hours ago
More reaction to Springfield School District's plans to reopen campuses for the fall. While some want school to be fully back in session others say the district is doing the best they can during a pandemic.

News

Black Lives Matter protest travels to Zinc, Ark., home of KKK director Tom Robb

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
A group of Black Lives Matter protesters took a trip to a small town in Arkansas on Saturday to protest the KKK, racism and hatred.

Local

Crews working to restore power to 1,300 customers in west-central Springfield

Updated: 11 hours ago
More than 1,000 customers are without power in west-central Springfield, according to the Springfield City Utilities power outage map.