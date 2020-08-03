Gillioz Theatre asks for support to help ‘Save Our Stages’

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you walk into the Gillioz Theatre right now all the lights would be off except one.

One light, referred to as the ghost light remains shining despite there being no shows since they shut their doors on March 15. Turns out, theatre folks are pretty suspicious and like to leave the lights on to keep the content of the spirit inside the theater.

The Gillioz was one of the first places to close during the pandemic and will likely be one of the last places to reopen. That’s why they are joining forces with the National Independent Venue Association in hopes to get the attention of Washington for the Save our Stages Act. Theatre workers are not working right now, ticket sales are not being made, but the theatre still is seeing bills pile up. This act will help with assistance during this time to a theatre that gives more to downtown Springfield than just entertainment.

“Theatres like this are actually economic engines for small communities,” Geoff Stelle, executive director of the theatre explains. “It represents hotels going down. The restaurants around us going down. For 1000 people to be downtown on a Tuesday is usually requires the Gillioz to be doing a show.”

The theatre is asking the community to take the time to also reach out to congress to make sure this act passes. If you’d like to send an email visit this website HERE.

