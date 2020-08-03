Advertisement

Greene County readies polling places for election day

Extra precautions being taken for safety of voters, workers.
By Robert Hahn
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Tuesday is election day across Missouri. Here in Greene County, preparations are underway for a smooth, and clean, voting experience.

Throughout the day Monday, equipment was being loaded onto trucks and then being sent out to polling places in Greene County, and all of those places are open for election day. There was no condensing any locations so folks can vote where they normally do. Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller said there will be some differences to years past though.

“We’ve always had cleaning pads for our equipment in the past,” said Schoeller. “But we’re gonna have, for example, plexiglass shields there for every check-in station as a voter comes in.”

Voters are asked to socially distance, with markers on the floor helping that.

”We’re gonna have two election judges that are literally gonna be cleaning each of the voting stations, cleaning the door handles as people come in and out,” Schoeller added.

They’ll also be sanitizing pens for touch screens and ballots for each voter. A lot of precautions are being put in place to try and ensure a safe environment for people out voting.

“Election judges will be wearing face masks, they’ll have the shield there,” said Schoeller. “And of course, if you’re inside the city limits of Springfield, just remind voters to please wear your mask, unless, for example, you have health conditions, and if a voter comes and forgets one, we will have masks that we’ll hand the voter there if they need one.”

As a reminder, polling places in Greene county, and across the state of Missouri, open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

