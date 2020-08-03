Advertisement

Greene County inmate, 3 other inmates recently released to Dept. of Corrections test positive for COVID-19

(KY3)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office reports three former inmates transported from the jail to the Missouri Department of Corrections tested positive for COVID-19.

As a precautionary measure the Greene County Jail medical staff re-screened the entire inmate population of 769. One of those inmates tested positive. Jail staff transported the positive inmate to a Springfield hospital.

The jail staff issued masks to all inmates. They will continue screening the existing inmate population as well as every arrest brought to the facility.

