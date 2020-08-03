KY3 teaming up with school districts to answer your questions about reopening for academic year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

We are asking your school reopening questions with the leaders of many districts across the Ozarks.

KY3 is doing a series of Facebook Live events on the KY3 Facebook page as schools begin to prepare for the new academic year. The districts agreed, despite uncertainty in the pandemic.

Below is a list of your school district, the date and time they will be available to answer your questions. We will add more as they confirm with us a date and time. We hope to add more districts later in the month.

Monday, August 3

6:30 p.m. – 7: p.m. – Springfield City Schools

Tuesday, August 4

5:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. - West Plains

Wednesday, August 5

5:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. – Marshfield

6:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. – Cassville

Thursday, August 6

6:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. – Bolivar

Friday, August 7

5:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. – Harrison

Monday, August 10

5:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. – Lebanon

6:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. – Dallas County (Buffalo)

Tuesday, August 11

5:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. – Berryville

6:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. – Mountain View (Ark.)

(Four of the largest districts in our area decided against participating: Nixa, Ozark, Republic, and Willard)

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.