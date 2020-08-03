KY3 teaming up with school districts to answer your questions about reopening for academic year
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -
We are asking your school reopening questions with the leaders of many districts across the Ozarks.
KY3 is doing a series of Facebook Live events on the KY3 Facebook page as schools begin to prepare for the new academic year. The districts agreed, despite uncertainty in the pandemic.
Below is a list of your school district, the date and time they will be available to answer your questions. We will add more as they confirm with us a date and time. We hope to add more districts later in the month.
Monday, August 3
6:30 p.m. – 7: p.m. – Springfield City Schools
Tuesday, August 4
5:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. - West Plains
Wednesday, August 5
5:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. – Marshfield
6:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. – Cassville
Thursday, August 6
6:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. – Bolivar
Friday, August 7
5:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. – Harrison
Monday, August 10
5:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. – Lebanon
6:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. – Dallas County (Buffalo)
Tuesday, August 11
5:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. – Berryville
6:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. – Mountain View (Ark.)
(Four of the largest districts in our area decided against participating: Nixa, Ozark, Republic, and Willard)
