Crews working to restore power to 1,300 customers in west-central Springfield

Power is being restored in Springfield after a private tree trimmer accidentally damaged a pole.
Power is being restored in Springfield after a private tree trimmer accidentally damaged a pole.(KY3)
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Crews are working to restore power to more than 1,300 customers in west-central Springfield.

Some customers in west-central Springfield tell KY3 they lost power around 8 p.m. Power is expected to be restored by midnight, according to the Springfield City Utilities power outage map.

Many outages are reported within blocks of W. Grand Street. A City Utilities spokesperson says a power line was damaged and went down while a private tree trimming company worked around the area early Sunday evening.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

CLICK HERE for the Springfield City Utilities outage map

