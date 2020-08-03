Crews working to restore power to 1,300 customers in west-central Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Crews are working to restore power to more than 1,300 customers in west-central Springfield.

Some customers in west-central Springfield tell KY3 they lost power around 8 p.m. Power is expected to be restored by midnight, according to the Springfield City Utilities power outage map.

Many outages are reported within blocks of W. Grand Street. A City Utilities spokesperson says a power line was damaged and went down while a private tree trimming company worked around the area early Sunday evening.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

