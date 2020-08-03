Advertisement

Nixa High School offering stadium club and athletic passes for upcoming football season

By Shoshana Stahl
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Nixa High School is now selling athletic and stadium club passes for the upcoming football season. If you buy one of those passes, you’re allowed to get into the stadium early to reserve a seat.

Leo Fitts is nicknamed Nixa’s loudest fan and goes to almost every game, even though all of his kids have already graduated.

“I’ve always showed up at least an hour, hour and a half early for most games,” Fitts says. “Sometimes just an hour before the gate opens, okay, to get in line and be first in line to get the seat I want.”

Fitts says he doesn’t plan to buy the extra pass because he’s willing to wait in line, but gets why its being offered.

“I don’t really like that cause I think you should have to wait in line but on the other aspect of it, I understand because it’s a fundraising thing,” Fitts says.

The football stadium is currently under construction but will be ready in time for the upcoming season. The new stadium will be twice the size of the old one.

“We can get everybody that was in the stadium and everybody that had to stand on the track,” Zac Rantz, Nixa Public School’s communications officer, says. “We can get all of them in our new stadium, so there’s room for everybody to get in.”

Rantz says, with the new stadium, people were requesting for seats to have chair backs. Those seats are being offered at an additional $50 to the season pass price. Season pass prices are staying the same as previous years.

The school district says they’re already behind on state funding for this year so they plan to put this money back into the athletics department, not just the football team.

“This is one of the main funding sources for athletics, those game ticket sales. So this goes back to the athletic program,” Rantz says. “They’re able to buy uniforms, pads, upgrades to the stadiums, upgrades to other athletic fields.”

One parent says she thinks it isn't fair to people in the community who can't afford to reserve a seat.

“There’s a lot of people here in the community that aren’t capable of doing that,” Melinda Abernatha says. “That are struggling like everybody else through the COVID, not working and things like that so charging that kinda money is like excluding.”

For a higher donation, people can become part of the stadium club and get t-shirts and other extra items. General admission prices for each game will stay at the same price of $4.

