On Your Side: What to buy in August

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -New month, new deals. Here’s what to buy in August and save big.

1. Buy lawn mower, patio furniture and grills

Anything outdoors! Buy now, especially if you have a place to store it. You won’t see prices this low until next year. For patio furniture, prices will dramatically drop this month and next. However, word to the wise, selection might not be that great. Understand the store and manufacture warranty.

2. Buy camping gear

With the end of summer drawing near, expect big sales on tents, sleeping bags and cooking stoves.

3. Buy summer clothes

Buy summer clothes, especially swimsuits. This is the best time and probably the last chance to snag these bargains. It’s not unusual to see clothing discounts as high as 70% or 75% off in August.

4. Labor Day Sales, big appliances and car

Labor Day Sales will start before Labor Day. Think about what you need now. It’s a good time to buy a big appliance and a new car. Dealerships often do special sales on three-day holiday weekends. Plus, they need to make room for next year’s models.

Here are important days to remember in August.

August 6, National Root Beer Float Day and National IPA Day.

August 8, National Frozen Custard Day.

August 24, National Waffle Day.

