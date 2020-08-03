Advertisement

Parents show mixed feelings over Springfield Public Schools reopening plan

Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

More parents and guardians are reacting to Springfield School District’s plans to reopen campuses for the fall. While some want school to be fully back in session others are concerned it’s too soon to welcome students back full time during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since those plans have been released there’s been a “Reopen Springfield Schools” Facebook Group made, a rally protesting the re-entry plans and most recent three families are filing a lawsuit with the school. Others said that although the options aren’t ideal bashing the district needs to stop.

Donna Maggard has two kids who attend Kickapoo High School. For the fall semester they’re choosing the option to attend two days in school and the other three virtually. She said the fall re-entry plan isn’t ideal but she’s willing to compromise.

”Nobody wanted this. Nobody expected this. You have to deal with what you got at hand and deal with it the best you can,” said parent, Donna Maggard.

Maggard thinks the districts plans to offer lesson five days a week, virtually or two days on campus, three days virtually for the entire school year are reasonable given how large the district is. Chosen options cannot be changed until after the first semester.

”They didn’t say it’s a no five days ever. They’re starting it slow and working their way up. See how it goes the first quarter how many cases,” said Maggard.

She said she understands why parents are upset with the plan.

“I am a single parent. I do get it. I feel for the people who don’t have the child care or having to find child care for those that are younger,”said Maggard.

Maggard said the negativity the district is receiving over it isn’t fair.

“All of the people are who are so negative against the administrators, school board and teachers. When the teachers had no say in it,” said Maggard.

She disagrees with the lawsuit filed against the district Friday. Calling for campuses to fully reopen and offer school in person five days a week.

”I don’t think a lawsuit is the answer because I don’t think they’re going to get what they want. The school district is doing the best they can. They’re giving a public education which is the right of the kids are. If it’s not the education you’re wanting for them then it’s unfortunate.”

Springfield attorney Kristi Fulnecky filed a lawsuit Friday against the Springfield Public School District over its reopening plan for the fall semester.

She filed the lawsuit on behalf of clients Kristina Borishkevich, Erica Sweeney and Stoney McCleery.

Ransom Ellis, the attorney for Springfield Public Schools, shared the following statement:

“Springfield Public Schools remains focused on serving its students, staff and community during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. In addition to providing educational resources that meet a variety of academic needs, SPS is also responsible for creating a safe learning and working environment for students and staff. With the current level of increased Covid-19 exposure in our community, the district has made the wise decision to reduce the number of people within school buildings to allow for appropriate social distancing when school resumes on August 24. In addition, SPS will appropriately require masking for all students and staff and implement increased cleaning protocols. SPS is offering as much choice to students and parents as possible, with the promise that the district will reevaluate the ability to increase the number of in-person days in the classroom at the end of the first quarter. The decision will be based on health data that tracks the local progression of the pandemic and its effect on the school environment. The legal action announced today does not provide practical solutions to address the unique and significant challenges faced by the school district and the community. It is an unfortunate distraction, without legal merit, during a difficult time for everyone.”

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Black Lives Matter protest travels to Zinc, Ark., home of KKK director Tom Robb

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
A group of Black Lives Matter protesters took a trip to a small town in Arkansas on Saturday to protest the KKK, racism and hatred.

Local

Crews working to restore power to 1,300 customers in west-central Springfield

Updated: 1 hours ago
More than 1,000 customers are without power in west-central Springfield, according to the Springfield City Utilities power outage map.

News

Nixa High School offering stadium club and athletic passes for upcoming football season

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
Nixa High School is now selling athletic and stadium club passes for the upcoming football season. If you buy one of those passes, you’re allowed to get into the stadium early to reserve a seat.

Black Lives Matter protest in Zinc, Arkansas (August 2, 2020)

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

Keselowski wins in New Hampshire for 3d win since shutdown

Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUDON, N.H. (AP) — Brad Keselowski won at New Hampshire Motor Speedway for his third victory of the NASCAR season and the 33rd win of his career. Keselowski swapped stage wins with Denny Hamlin and took the checkered flag 1.647 seconds ahead of Hamlin on Sunday. After the victory, Keselowski grabbed a U.S. flag and spun his car around in front of a masked and socially distanced crowd of several thousand. Martin Truex Jr. was third after working his way back from the rear of the field because of a penalty for a runaway tire in the pits. Joey Logano was fourth and Kevin Harvick was fifth.

News

Keselowski wins in New Hampshire for 3d win since shutdown

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The track has a capacity of 76,000, but Gov. Chris Sununu said last week that he expected about 12,000 fans to attend. A track spokeswoman said attendance would not be announced, but it appeared to be about 10% full.

Sports

Buzzer-beating goal sinks Blues in 2-1 round-robin opener loss

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Colorado Avalanche scored with less than a second left in regulation to defeat the St. Louis Blues, 2-1, in the round-round opener.

Back To School

ON YOUR SIDE: Missouri’s tax-free weekend returns from Aug. 7-9

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Joey Schneider
It’s almost time for Missouri’s 2020 tax-free weekend. The sales tax holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, August 7, and runs through Sunday, August 9.

News

Documents: Navy reluctant to reinstate Greitens until Pence intervened

Updated: 5 hours ago
Newly released documents indicate Navy officials were reluctant to reinstate former Navy SEAL and Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens in 2019 until Vice President Mike Pence’s office intervened.

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 582 new COVID-19 cases, Arkansas cases staying steady

Updated: 5 hours ago
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.