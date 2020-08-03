Republic senior football player injured in Sea-Doo accident Sunday

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - A Republic Tigers high school football player was injured in a Sea-Doo accident over the weekend. The Tigers Football Facebook page posted on Sunday night that senior linebacker Austin O’Hara will need surgery, but is expected to be okay. The post said O’Hara broke several bones in the accident.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol boating report, O’Hara was riding the Sea-doo on Table Rock Lake in Fisher Creek Cove on Sunday afternoon. The Sea-doo hit a wake, went air-borne, and launched O’Hara off the watercraft, but he came back down and hit it on his fall.

He was airlifted to a hospital in Springfield.

SR LB Austin O’Hara had a sea-doo accident today. He is expected to be okay but is having surgery, has multiple broken bones, and could use your thoughts and prayers 🙏🏼 #AO #21 Posted by Republic Tiger Football on Sunday, August 2, 2020

