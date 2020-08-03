Advertisement

SPS gives tips on keeping kids focused with online learning

Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

With so many students learning virtually, families are having to come up with new routines to avoid distractions.

Pipkin Middle School Principal Becky Ash said it all starts with with establishing a location where your child will be learning.

“At a desk, in your bedroom or maybe it’s at your kitchen table. Wherever it may be you have one space dedicated for your learning each and everyday,” said Pipkin Middle School Principal Becky Ash.

Ash said wherever you choose make sure you have all of your learning supplies nearby.

”So you know where to find everything you don’t have to necessarily take breaks to get up and look for your supplies,” said Ash.

Next create a schedule and checklist.

”It could be very powerful especially for our younger learners who need to see the routines we have put in to place,” said Ash.

Ash said following a routine is important for kids to be successful.

”Going to bed at the same time as usual and getting up at your normal time. Getting online and checking in with your first class. Keeping a planner and a checklist of assignments that they need to get completed each and every day and keeping up with those due dates can also help them be successful,” said Ash.

Take frequent brain breaks.

”Get up, get a drink of water. Make sure your breakfast and lunch are scheduled in there. Give your brain a break. There’s lots of things that kids can do to take a five minute break before hopping back on,” said Ash.

As far as electronics Ash said putting the phone away and turning off the TV will take away any distractions.

The most important tip Ash said is consistency and if you have any questions feel free to reach out to your teachers.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

On Your Side: What to buy in August

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Reynolds
New month, new deals. Here’s what to buy in August and save big.

News

Trial begins for man charged in murder of transgender teen in Texas County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Linda Simmons
A trial is set to start Monday for Andrew Vrba, a man facing murder charges after the death of a transgender teen in Texas County three years ago.

KY3

Camden County health leaders report 2 additional COVID-19 deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
The county reports six hospitalizations from 67 active cases.

News

Taney County Health Department reports 2 additional deaths from COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The county says of its cases, two-thirds are considered community spread.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat Relief

Updated: 1 hour ago
Showers and storms will decrease in coverage late this evening. Tonight expect partly to mostly cloudy skies across the region.

News

How COVID-19 is impacting Missouri's primary election

Updated: 1 hours ago
Robert Hahn reports.

News

Springfield hospitals expand cardiovascular services amid rising number of patients

Updated: 1 hours ago
Kara Strickland reports.

News

Springfield hospitals expand cardiovascular services amid rising number of patients

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kara Strickland
The new cardiovascular observation unit at Cox South will go through its final phase of opening next Monday. Mercy's Heart Hospital will see its final opening phase in October.

News

Defense sets up argument in deadly stabbing of transgender teenager in Texas County

Updated: 2 hours ago
Linda Simmons reports.

National

TVA employees visit the White House in fight for their jobs

Updated: 2 hours ago